No. 9 LSU baseball shuts out Grambling, 9-0

BATON ROUGE - The 9th ranked LSU Tigers flashed old school throwback uniforms tonight against Grambling which was reminiscent of the style worn by the Tigers’ teams in the early 20th century. LSU pounded out twelve hits and took care of business 9-0 over Grambling Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

In the third inning the Tiger bats knocked around Grambling starter Kerry Boykins Jr. for seven runs. With the bases loaded Brock Mathis scorched a fly ball deep enough that it scored two runs on the sacrifice fly. Both DiGiacomo and Willis scored on that wild sequence.

Three batters later Josh Smith crushed a moonshot to right for his third homer of the season. The three-run blast went 389 feet according to LSU's stats tracker. That extended the Tigers lead to 8-0.

On the bump senior right-hander Clay Moffitt made his second start of the season and gave Paul Mainieri exactly what he wanted. The big righty chewed up five innings of scoreless baseball. That was crucial for a Tigers staff that desperately needs to save arms with five scheduled games this week. Moffitt allowed two hits, zero runs and struck out five.

NEXT UP: South Alabama vs. No. 9 LSU - Wednesday at 6:00 PM CT

LIKELY STARTERS: USA - TBD | LSU – So. RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard (0-1, 1.38 ERA, 13 IP, 0 BB, 16 SO)