No. 5 MSU snaps LSU's eight-game win streak

Sunday, January 07 2018
By: LSU Sports Information

The LSU women’s basketball team fell to the No. 5 Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 83-70 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Sunday.

The Lady Tigers fell to 10-4 (2-1 SEC) with the win while Mississippi State improved to 17-0 (3-0 SEC).

Chloe Jackson led LSU in scoring as she tied her season-high with 25 points and added six rebounds, a block and a steal.

Next up for the Lady Tigers is their second SEC road game of the season against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday, January 11 at 7 p.m. CT.

