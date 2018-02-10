63°
No. 3 LSU gymnastics wins road test at Missouri

Friday, February 09 2018
By: WBRZ Sports

Columbia, MO – The LSU Tigers finishing the Friday night with season-high scores on vault and floor, putting up a team score of 197.150 to earn the win over No. 24 Missouri.

LSU scoring their 29th consecutive 197 or better with D-D Breaux's 3rd-ranked Tigers moving on to 7-1 on the year, staying undefeated at 5-0 in the SEC.

Senior Myia Hambrick coming close again to a perfect score on floor with a 9.975 in the meet, finishing the all-around scoring a 39.625.

The Tigers are back in action next Friday, February 16 in St. Louis for the Mardi Gras Invitational vs. Arkansas, GWU and Missouri.

