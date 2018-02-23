No. 2 LSU gymnastics takes down Georgia with 197.575

Athens, GA – The LSU gymnastics team brought home at least a share of the SEC regular season title with a 197.575 score Friday night on the road at Georgia.

The Tigers victory over the Gymdogs marks the team’s first win in Athens since 1983.

If the SEC undefeated Tigers win next Sunday at home against Auburn, LSU will lock up their second-straight SEC regular season title.

LSU combined to win seven event titles on the night while Sarah Finnegan took home the all-around title with a 39.675.

Lexie Preissman tied a career high on floor with a 9.95, while Myia Hambrick led the Tigers on beam with a 9.90.

“We hit 24 sets, which was really what we wanted to do in this environment,” head coach D-D Breaux said after the win. “I think crowds like these will make us better as the season goes on. This win just mean a lot. It means a lot for our team, for (associate head coach) Jay Clark, for Sami (Durante), our alumni, and the fans that came out. It was a great Tiger night.”

LSU and Auburn face off Sunday, March 4 at the PMAC at 2 p.m.