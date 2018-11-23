44°
No. 19 LSU beats College of Charleston 67-55

5 hours 13 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, November 22 2018 Nov 22, 2018 November 22, 2018 8:50 PM November 22, 2018 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
ORLANDO, FL - Emmitt Williams had 14 points and nine rebounds, and No. 19 LSU beat College of Charleston 67-55 on Thursday night to reach the AdvoCare Invitational semifinals.
  
Skylar Mays added 12 points for the Tigers, who will play Friday night against No. 14 Florida State or UAB.
  
LSU (5-0) is off to its best start since opening 6-0 in 2012-13.
  
Tigers freshman Naz Reid, slowed by an ankle injury, had six points and two rebounds in 15 minutes. The forward had four points over 10 minutes in last Friday's 74-67 win over Louisiana Tech.
  
College of Charleston (3-2) got a season-high 27 points and nine rebounds from Jarrell Brantley. It was his 19th game of 20 or more points.
  
The Cougars dropped into the consolation bracket and will face the loser of the game between Florida State and UAB.

