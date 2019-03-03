No. 18 Texas takes series with 8-4 win over No. 1 LSU

AUSTIN - Top-ranked LSU dropped their second consecutive ball game to No. 18 Texas. Back-to-back games pitching proved to be a struggle for the Tigers. In two games LSU has allowed 19 total walks, on Saturday the Tigers walked 11.

Landon Marceaux, the highly-touted freshman failed to make it through two innings in his first career road start.

After walking the bases loaded in the second inning, Marceauz was tagged on consecutive base hits that made it 4-0. He issued four free passes and allowed six earned runs on three hits, four walks and a hit-by-pitch. He finished with 59 pitches in 1 1/3 innings.

LSU responded with a three-run third inning courtesy of a two RBI double by Daniel Cabrera. After that the bats never presented much problems.

No. 1 LSU will try and salvage the series 1 p.m. Sunday with sophomore Eric Walker on the mound.

