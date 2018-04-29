63°
No. 13 LSU drops series finale to No. 5 Florida, 5-3

6 hours 20 minutes ago Sunday, April 29 2018 Apr 29, 2018 April 29, 2018 5:30 PM April 29, 2018 in Sports
By: Mike Gaither

Gainesville, FL - The LSU Tiger softball team fell to .500 in SEC play after dropping the series finale today in Gainesville 5-3 to the Florida Gators.

Maribeth Gorsuch was unable to replicate her dominant performance from Saturday. She was charged with the loss falling to 7-3 on the year after allowing three runs and three hits.

In the fifth inning LSU's Michaela Schlattman belted her fourth home run of the season and second of the weekend to give LSU a 3-0 lead. After that the Tigers offense would stall.

Florida got a bases clearing triple from Amanda Lorenz which tied up the game 3-3. After that the Gators would take the lead courtesy of an RBI single giving the Gators a 4-3 lead.

The Tigers are now 37-13 on the year and 10-10 in the SEC. Florida improves to 44-8 overall and 17-4 in conference play.

