No. 11 LSU takes down Cajuns 3-1, advancing to Tallahassee Super Regional

Baton Rouge, LA - For consecutive years the feistiness of the Ragin' Cajun softball team forced a decisive winner take all game at Tiger Park. With a trip to the Super Regionals on the line, No. 11 LSU got a dominating complete-game effort from their work horse Allie Walljasper to knockout UL-Lafayette 3-1, advancing to the Tallahassee Super Regional.

After falling in extra innings in game one, LSU redeemed it's self getting an outstanding pitching performance from Allie Walljasper who pitcher her final collegiate game at Tiger Park.

Walljasper tossed a complete-game three hitter only allowing one run while striking out two Cajuns.

Both teams struggled at the plate to manufacture any offense, but in the sixth inning Michaela Schlattman roped a go-ahead double in the gap to make it 2-1 LSU. The Tigers would later add an insurance run courtesy of a fielders choice from Amber Serrett.

With the win No. 11 LSU has now won four straight regional finals and advanced to its seventh Super Regional in program history.

LSU will travel to Tallahassee for their Super Regional matchup against Florida State. The date and time of the series is currently TBA.

In game one we saw the return of senior ace Carely Hoover who made her first start for the Tiger since April 27th at Florida. Hoover was brilliant for five straight innings before running into trouble in the sixth.

With the bases loaded and two-outs head coach Beth Torina made a pitching change electing to go with Allie Walljasper. With LSU one strike away from getting out of the inning, Aliyah Andrews slipped on a routine fly ball and all three Cajun base runners would come around to score on a bases-clearing double by Kourtney Gremillion to tie the game at 4-4.

UL-Lafayette would later walk it off in the 10th inning when Alissa Dalton hit a game-winning single up the middle to score Aeriyl Mass.

LSU is now 44-15 on the year while UL-Lafayette finishes their season at 41-16.

Check back for updates on the latest times and date for LSU's next stop at the Tallahassee Super Regional.