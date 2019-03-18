No. 10 LSU completes series sweep against Kentucky

Courtesy: LSUSportsInformation

BATON ROUGE - The 10th ranked LSU Tigers completed the series sweep over Kentucky with a 7-2 win on Sunday at Alex Box Stadium. More importantly, head coach Paul Mainieri may have found the answers he's been searching for regarding a three-man rotation.

LSU entered the series with the highest ERA in the SEC, but this weekend the Tigers staff allowed only seven runs over 30 innings.

On Sunday Eric Walker turned in his best start since Tommy John surgery. He allowed one run on three hits and struck out five in 4.1 innings. Matthew Beck (2-0) earned the win for the tigers after blanking Kentucky over 2.1 innings.

“Eric’s fastball command has been really good,” said LSU assistant coach Nolan Cain. “He was spotting the fastball, getting some swing-and-misses by elevating the fastball when hitters were expecting a breaking ball or a change-up.

In the fifth inning LSU opened with three consecutive hits and scored three runs in that frame. LSU then broke the game open in the seventh inning courtesy of a two-run triple off the bat of Antoine Duplantis. He leads the entire Tiger lineup with 28 RBI's this season.

“That was a really big at-bat for Antoine,” Cain said. “We were thinking about possibly bunting there, but Antoine hits a ball off the wall, and if the wind is not blowing in, that’s his sixth homer of the season. The thing about Antoine is that he’s going to have deep at-bats, and once he sees a pitch a couple of times, he’s going to be on it.”

LSU will return to action Wednesday night against Nicholls State.