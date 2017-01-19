NJ lawmakers: Put pro-police blue lines on right side of law

Image: Lancaster Online

TRENTON, N.J. - Two New Jersey congressmen have introduced legislation to allow towns to paint strips of blue on roadways to honor police after regulators said the tributes crossed the line of federal safety rules.



Republican Leonard Lance and Democrat Bill Pascrell introduced legislation Tuesday to permit the blue lines that have sprung up in towns around the state and elsewhere after more than 100 police officers were killed in the line of duty last year.



The thin blue line traditionally represents the role law enforcement serves, standing between law-abiding citizens and criminals.



The Federal Highway Administration says the lines don't comply with federal safety rules.



Pascrell and Lance say communities should be able to honor law enforcement in that way.