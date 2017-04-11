Nissan denies breaking labor laws in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. - Nissan Motor Co. disputes federal claims of labor law violations at its Mississippi assembly plant.



The National Labor Relations Board added three new charges to a complaint against the Japanese automaker and a contract worker agency.



Filed March 31, the board claims a supervisor illegally threatened the plant would close if the United Auto Workers union begins representing workers. The board also claims security guards improperly harassed union supporters, and that a Nissan policy banning photos and recordings is illegal.



Spokeswoman Parul Bajaj says the trainer for contract worker agency Kelly Services wasn't a Nissan employee and didn't speak for the company. She says guards were only checking employee badges to make sure workers were legally on the property. Finally, Bajaj says photo and recording ban aims to protect trade secrets, not hamper worker rights.