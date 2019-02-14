Nine members of shuttered LSU fraternity arrested, booked on hazing charges

BATON ROUGE - A handful of LSU fraternity students are being booked into jail Thursday.

Sources told WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto, the group was in the process of turning themselves in after a hazing investigation. Nine students are implicated, sources said.

The fraternity involved is Delta Kappa Epsilon, which was removed from campus in January.

You can read the full list of charges below.

Charles Eugene Brakenridge, 23, Ferriday, La. - 1 count of principal to criminal hazing (misdemeanor) and 1 count of criminal hazing - representative duty to report (misdemeanor)

Blake Andrew Chalin, 20, Gretna, La. - 3 counts of criminal hazing (misdemeanor)

Cade Rain Duckworth, 23, Lafayette, La. - 3 counts of criminal hazing (misdemeanor); 1 count of attempted second-degree battery (felony); 1 count of second-degree battery (felony); and 1 count of false imprisonment (felony)

Gaston Thomas Eymard, 23, Kenner, La. - 1 count of criminal hazing (misdemeanor) and 1 count of second-degree battery (felony)

Shakti P. Gilotra, 22 - 1 count of criminal hazing (misdemeanor) and 1 count of second-degree battery (felony)

Joseph Dylan Harkrider, 19, Zachary, La. - 1 count of criminal hazing (misdemeanor)

Malcolm Richard McNiece, 23, Baton Rouge, La. - 4 counts of criminal hazing (misdemeanor) and 1 count of second-degree battery (felony)

Alexander Joseph Rozas, 23, Jennings, La. - 1 count of principal to criminal hazing (misdemeanor) and 1 count of criminal hazing - representative duty to report (misdemeanor)

Garrett Joseph Sanders, 21, Minden, La. - 1 count principal to criminal hazing (misdemeanor) and 1 count of criminal hazing - representative duty to report (misdemeanor)

The allegations are disturbing, sources said. More details will be made available.

LSU released the following statement after WBRZ broke the news Thursday.

“We can confirm that nine members of the LSU chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon, or DKE, have been arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for hazing-related activities that are alleged to have taken place in the fall of 2018. This type of behavior is unacceptable and at complete odds with what we expect from our students. It does not belong at LSU.

This is a sad day for the university, but one that illustrates the cultural shift occurring at LSU. The quick action by the national DKE organization by revoking the chapter’s charter and the cooperation of several witnesses in this investigation demonstrate a growing recognition that hazing and other harmful activities cannot be tolerated. The LSU Police were dutifully informed of the incidents by the national organization and initiated the investigation, which concludes with today’s arrests.

We continue to seek the support of more alumni groups and national organizations to be actively involved in helping to change the culture and prevent this type of behavior from occurring in the future.”

Watch WBRZ News 2 at Noon for the breaking details.

*************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz