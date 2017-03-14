Nine arrested for drug charges in Ascension Parish

Image: (left to right-top) Joseph Babin, Sarah Tarrow, Steven Harris, Morgan Sullivan, Justin Landry; (left to right-bottom) Casey Scott, Matthew Lambert, Michael Milliet, Emmanuel Castillo

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested nine individuals for several drug charges.

Deputies executed an arrest warrant on Monday on 31-year-old Joseph Babin, wanted for the cruelty charges. Babin was arrested at his home in Gonzales, where illegal drugs were also found. Marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and several weapons were found inside the home.

Additionally, eight others were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of psilocybin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The following individuals were arrested:

Casey Scott, 19

Morgan Sullivan, 21

Sarah Tarrow, 22

Emmanuel Castillo, 32

Mathew Lambert, 29

Steven Harris, 30

Michael Milliet, 31

Justin Landry, 30 (was also charged with two counts illegal carrying of weapons)

All were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and are awaiting bond.