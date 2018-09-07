Nike sees spike in sales amid Kaepernick controversy

Image: ABC News

After an initial slump in market shares, Nike rebounded hard following its latest 'Just Do It' campaign.

The company has seen a 31-percent increase in online sales as of Friday. This comes after naming former NFL quarterback and controversial figure Colin Kaepernick as the face of the campaign.

The ad is trending on social media after airing during Thursday's NFL season-opener.

Don’t ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they’re crazy enough. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/Wd5L42egV8 — Nike (@Nike) September 5, 2018

Since Monday, people took to social media to either protest or support Nike's move. Some of those calling for a boycott of the company, posted pictures and video of themselves destroying their Nike apparel.