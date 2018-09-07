76°
Latest Weather Blog
Nike sees spike in sales amid Kaepernick controversy
After an initial slump in market shares, Nike rebounded hard following its latest 'Just Do It' campaign.
The company has seen a 31-percent increase in online sales as of Friday. This comes after naming former NFL quarterback and controversial figure Colin Kaepernick as the face of the campaign.
The ad is trending on social media after airing during Thursday's NFL season-opener.
Don’t ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they’re crazy enough. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/Wd5L42egV8— Nike (@Nike) September 5, 2018
Since Monday, people took to social media to either protest or support Nike's move. Some of those calling for a boycott of the company, posted pictures and video of themselves destroying their Nike apparel.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nicholson Gateway expecting rush of Tiger fans Saturday
-
VIDEO: Deputy breaks out into dance at St. Amant High pep rally
-
Neighbors shocked after deputies find trove of guns, drugs hidden in Baton...
-
Update on Government Street road diet
-
WATCH: Local special education class's dance video goes viral