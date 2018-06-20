'Nightwatch' film crews on scene of Nebraska Street house fire

BATON ROUGE- Filming crews for the unscripted hit reality TV show "Nightwatch" were seen taping first responders at a house fire on Nebraska Street, Tuesday night.

Firefighters were on scene just after 10 p.m. for the call. Authorities say no one was living in the home that was smoldering with smoke.

The show is set around the day-to-day happenings of emergency responders in the Capital City. Crews will be taping for 10 weeks before the show airs in Fall on A+E network. Viewers will be able to catch the episodes on Cox channel 39.