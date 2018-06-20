75°
Latest Weather Blog
'Nightwatch' film crews on scene of Nebraska Street house fire
BATON ROUGE- Filming crews for the unscripted hit reality TV show "Nightwatch" were seen taping first responders at a house fire on Nebraska Street, Tuesday night.
Firefighters were on scene just after 10 p.m. for the call. Authorities say no one was living in the home that was smoldering with smoke.
The show is set around the day-to-day happenings of emergency responders in the Capital City. Crews will be taping for 10 weeks before the show airs in Fall on A+E network. Viewers will be able to catch the episodes on Cox channel 39.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC soliciting designers for ways to improve Baton Rouge Zoo
-
Meatloaf thief on the loose in Denham Springs
-
Parent posts video of toddler scaling pool ladder as a warning to...
-
Ascension Parish Council to vote on two roundabouts along Highway 930
-
OMV fines collected surpasses $115 million