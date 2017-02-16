55°
Nightly lane closures of I-10E in WBR, Iberville start next week

February 16, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

PORT ALLEN – Crews will be closing lanes of I-10 east in between Ramah and Gross Tete overnight starting next week.

According to DOTD, the nightly lane closures will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting the Feb. 20. The closures will start at mile marker 135 and end at mile marker 137.

DOTD says the closures are necessary for the construction of the I-10 cable barrier system.

