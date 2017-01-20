Nightly lane closures for I-12 west between Walker and Livingston next week

LIVINGSTON – Westbound lanes of I-12 will be closed nightly from LA 63 to LA 441 starting Tuesday, Jan. 24.

According to DOTD, the lane closures will start from 8 p.m. and will end at 6 a.m. as crews work on a bridge.

Traffic officials suggest drivers take US 190 as an alternate route to avoid the nightly closures.

“DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for crews and their equipment,” a statement said.