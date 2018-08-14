Nightly closures on Highland Road begin next week as part of I-10 widening project

BATON ROUGE - Starting next week, a part of Highland Road near Blue Bayou will be closed at night to accommodate construction for the I-10 widening project.

According to a news release from On the Greaux, all lanes of Highland Road at I-10 will be closed for ten consecutive nights from Monday, August 20 through Thursday, August 30. Highland will be closed between the interstate on and off-ramps from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Drivers in the area will be advised to use the following alternate routes:

-I-10 Westbound drivers attempting to exit at Highland should exit at Siegen Lane

-I-10 Eastbound drivers attempting to exit at Highland should exit at LA 73

Part of the widening project's end goal is to replace both existing interstate bridges above Highland with one larger bridge to hold six lanes of traffic.