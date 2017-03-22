Nightclub shooting victims sue gunman's employer, wife

ORLANDO - A personal injury attorney representing some of the families and survivors of the Orlando nightclub killings has filed a lawsuit against the gunman's employer and wife, claiming they were able to stop Omar Mateen before the attack but didn't.



The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in South Florida on behalf of more than four dozen of the survivors and family members of those killed.



Forty-nine people were killed during the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history last June at the gay nightclub. Dozens more were injured.



Personal injury attorney Antonio Romanucci says Mateen's employer, international security company G4S, knew he was unstable yet allowed him to carry a gun in his job as a security guard.



Romanucci says Mateen had a firearm license through his job.



A spokesman for the security firm says she couldn't comment without seeing the lawsuit.