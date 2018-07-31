88°
Niece detained in 65-year-old woman's stabbing death in St. Tammany Parish

By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL

SLIDELL - Police say a person was caught driving her aunt's missing car just hours after the 65-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her home.

According to the Slidell Police Department, Dianne Bercy was found dead from multiple stab wounds inside her home Monday afternoon. Bercy's car was also missing from her driveway.

Investigators were able to identify Bercy's niece, 39-year-old Kenya Despenza as a person of interest. She was found driving Bercy's missing vehicle and has been arrested for theft and failure to appear in court for an unrelated incident.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no arrests have been made in reference to Bercy's death.

