Nicolas Cage donates $10K to fight rare brain cancer

2 hours 8 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 May 18, 2018 2:30 PM May 18, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi girl who died of rare brain cancer has inspired her parents and actor Nicolas Cage to help search for a cure.
  
The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports the parents of 7-year-old Sophia Ann Myers - Josh Myers and Angel Myers McIlrath - announced the formation of the SoSo Strong Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation on Thursday. The announcement also said Cage has donated $10,000 to the nonprofit in honor of Sophia.
  
Sophia died almost eight months after her diagnosis of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma. That type of cancer makes those with it unable to walk, talk, see, swallow or hear. Sophia's parents are asking for volunteers and donations to support the foundation's goal of finding a cause and cure for the disease. The foundation will also provide services to patients and their families.
  

