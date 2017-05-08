Nicki Minaj pays college costs for Twitter fans, including ULL student

Nicki Minaj is putting some fans on scholarship, including a student from University of Louisiana at Lafayette.



After a fan asked the hip-hop star if she would pay his college tuition on Twitter on Saturday night, Minaj agreed to pay fans' school costs - on the condition that they show her perfect marks. She wrote, "Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it."



A few dozen fans took Minaj up on the offer, posting screenshots of their grades. Minaj replied individually to some throughout the night and agreed to pay other things like book costs and student loans.

One of the winners is a student from ULL, local media reports.

According to KATC, ULL student Artavion Cook sent Minaj a screenshot of his account, saying, "Sis, this is how much left I have to pay."

@NICKIMINAJ sis, this is how much I have left to pay. pic.twitter.com/CQwkQGL26w — //artavion?? (@socialenemy_) May 7, 2017

Minaj replied, "Send me ur info. I'll pay it."

Send me ur info. I'll pay it https://t.co/NTToY4OSPO — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

After hearing the news, ULL tweeted out the announcement via social media.

.@NICKIMINAJ offered on Twitter to help students pay for college last night—and will be paying for Ragin' Cajun Artavion C! ????@socialenemy_ https://t.co/SKKjuNz1xB — UL Lafayette (@ULLafayette) May 7, 2017

Minaj wrapped up the contest after a few hours, but she promised to do it again in a month or two.