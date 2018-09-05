86°
Latest Weather Blog
Nicki Minaj, Ellen DeGeneres present SU Shreveport student with $50K scholarship
SHREVEPORT - A Southern University Shreveport student was presented with a $50,000 scholarship by Nicki Minaj during the season premiere of 'Ellen' Tuesday.
The school shared a clip of the heartwarming moment on its Instagram account. Jacob Peterson, a student studying music at SU Shreveport and massive Nicki Minaj fan, was the lucky recipient of the check.
The clip shows both Peterson and Minaj tearing up as they meet for the first time and pose with the massive check.
Minaj and Ellen DeGeneres partnered with Walmart to give away $150,000 in scholarships during the show.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Parents concerned about condition of elementary school, calling on district for help
-
School system investigating video of bus driver maneuvering around train with kids...
-
Booming business development set to impact community
-
Nicholson Gateway brings changes to LSU gameday parking
-
BRPD releases video of officer-involved shooting