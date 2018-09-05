86°
Nicki Minaj, Ellen DeGeneres present SU Shreveport student with $50K scholarship

Wednesday, September 05 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SHREVEPORT - A Southern University Shreveport student was presented with a $50,000 scholarship by Nicki Minaj during the season premiere of 'Ellen' Tuesday.

The school shared a clip of the heartwarming moment on its Instagram account. Jacob Peterson, a student studying music at SU Shreveport and massive Nicki Minaj fan, was the lucky recipient of the check.

The clip shows both Peterson and Minaj tearing up as they meet for the first time and pose with the massive check.

Minaj and Ellen DeGeneres partnered with Walmart to give away $150,000 in scholarships during the show.

