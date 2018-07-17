82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Nickelodeon announces new 'Rugrats' episodes, movie

1 hour 22 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 July 17, 2018 5:50 PM July 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Tommy, Chuckie and the gang have a new TV and movie deal.
  
Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures have announced the animated children's series "Rugrats" is returning to the network with 26 episodes. The creators of the series will be executive producers.
  
A live-action movie, written by David Goodman, featuring computer generated characters is slated to hit theaters in November 2020.
  
"Rugrats" ran on Nickelodeon from 1991 to 2004, focusing on the imaginative lives of toddlers Tommy, Chuckie, twins Phil and Lil, and Angelica.
  
In a statement, Nickelodeon interim president and Viacom Media Networks COO Sarah Levy said, "What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies."
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days