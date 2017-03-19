81°
Nick Tullier visited by Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, Sgt. Bruce Simmons
HOUSTON, Tx. - Several members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office traveled to Houston, Texas to visit Deputy Nick Tullier Friday.
The visitors included Sheriff Sid Gautreaux and Sgt. Bruce Simmons among others. A Facebook post showed the visitors standing alongside Tullier in his wheelchair.
Tullier was shot and injured in an ambush in July on Airline Highway. He spent months hospitalized in Baton Rouge before moving to The Institute for Rehabilitation and Research (TIRR) at Memorial Hermann hospital in Houston's Texas Medical Center.
