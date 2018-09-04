Nick Brossette shines as LSU beats Miami 33-17

Arlington, TX - The LSU Tiger football team got off to a rocky start in their season opener against the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday night in AT&T Stadium but when they found their rhythm the Tigers looked like they couldn't be stopped.

The offense looked out of rhythm and LSU used all three of their time-outs in about 12 minutes of game play leaving them none for the remainder of the first half.

But after those early struggles, the Tigers seemed to find their footing with a break-out rushing touchdown from senior Nick Brossette who broke off a 50 yard touchdown run right up the middle of the field.

LSU went up 10-3 on their best play of the game and then on a wild drive that saw the Tigers go for it on fourth down twice, LSU punched it in on a second Brossette score from 1 yard out.

Freshman Jamar Chase set up the score with a great catch for 22 yards that he pulled in at the 1 yard line while stepping out of bounds.

Brossette then capped the 11 play drive to put the Tigers up 17-3. He finished the day with 125 yards on 22 carries and 2 touchdowns.

LSU turned things around on Miami with a tipped-ball interception by Jacob Phillips who raced 45 yards for the touchdown to put LSU up 27-3 and the game seemed out of hand for the Hurricanes.

Graduate transfer kicker Cole Tracy went 4 for 4 on field goals on Sunday including two in the third quarter.

The second field goal was a 54 yard kick that cleared the bar by a couple feet, and tied the LSU field goal record.

Miami would make things interesting in the fourth quarter as Canes quarterback Malik Rosier led Miami on a 11 play, 77 yard drive in the fourth quarter to close the lead to 33-10.

With 8:43 left in the fourth quarter, Rosier threw another touchdown to Brian Hightower to make it 33 to 17.

LSU would hold on to the lead as the Tigers begin their season 1-0 after upsetting Miami 33-17.

QUARTERBACK COMPARISON

LSU QB: Joe Burrow 11-23, 140 YDS

Miami QB: Malik Rosier: 15-35, 259 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INT

RUNNING BACK COMPARISON

LSU RB: Nick Brossette: 22 CAR, 125 YDS, 2 TD

Miami RB: DeeJay Dallas: 8 CAR, 38 YDS

WIDE RECEIVER COMPARISON

LSU WR: Justin Jefferson: 5 RC, 81 YDS

MIAMI WR: Jeff Thomas: 5 REC, 132 YDS