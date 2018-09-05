Nicholson Gateway brings changes to LSU gameday parking

BATON ROUGE - Nicholson Gateway has brought new housing and food options to campus, but it has also impacted gameday parking.

With the addition of half-a-dozen buildings, there are a couple of new, smaller lots open to gameday commuters, with a parking pass of course. But some parking has been removed as well.

"I think fans need to be aware there's no longer a shoulder on Nicholson Drive between North Stadium and West Chimes Street... In the past, we've had tailgaters there. They need to understand that those parking spots are no longer there because the shoulder's been removed," LSU Athletic's Michael Bonnette explained.

Also new this year --for those who did not drive-- Lyft has been named the official ride-sharing service of LSU athletics, making it easier to get out of the traffic nightmare that comes with the end of the fourth quarter.

"We do encourage people to carpool. So if you need a ride home, Lyft is our rideshare partner and they'll be located on the perimeter of campus to get people off campus that need a ride," Bonnette said.

Bonnette says everything else will mostly stay the same.

"I think the good thing is that our traffic patterns are pretty much the same way they were a year ago. The way you got to Tiger Stadium last year for games... Pretty much you're going to follow the same path."

You can get details and a parking map HERE.