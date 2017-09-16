Nicholls State University president resigning at end of year

Photo: Nicholls State University website

THIBODAUX- A Louisiana university president is leaving at the end of the year.

The University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors says Bruce Murphy told the board he's resigning from Nicholls State for other work in higher education.

The board announced Murphy's resignation on its website Thursday.

System President Jim Henderson says that student success improved and the university's accreditation made "extraordinary progress" improved under Murphy.

Officials say a presidential search committee will work with Nicholls' students, faculty, staff and alumni, as well as the local community to name the next president.

Murphy became the school's fifth president in January 2014. Before that, he was vice president for academic affairs at the Air Force's Air University in Montgomery, Alabama, and had also taught at the U.S. Military Academy and Vanderbilt University.