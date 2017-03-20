70°
NFL: Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey found

March 20, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - The search for Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey is over.

The NFL says it was in "possession of a credentialed member of the international media." Houston police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted Monday that it was found in Mexico.

The NFL says the jersey was found through the "cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots' security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities." The league referred other questions to the FBI.

Brady said his jersey went missing after the Patriots' 34-28 win last month over the Atlanta Falcons.

The statement adds that an ongoing investigation also resulted in the retrieval of the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots' 2015 Super Bowl win against the Seattle Seahawks.

