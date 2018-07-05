NFL star Leonard Fournette helping LSU student pay her tuition

Photo: Jacksonville Jaguars

BATON ROUGE - Leonard Fournette may be a bona fide star in the NFL now, but he's not forgetting his purple and gold roots.

The former tiger took another opportunity to show his true colors this week after he got word of an LSU student struggling to pay the last of her tuition.

Jhane Lowsoo says the TOPS program helped pay for her first four years at the school, but she became a fifth-year senior in 2018. The scholarship wouldn't cover her last two semesters and all attempts at getting a loan had failed, so Lowsoo decided to create a fundraiser on GoFundMe in an effort to cover the remaining costs.

I have 2 come out of pocket to pay for my senior year. It’s 10k for the entire year! I currently work 2jobs for the other 5k! $1, $5 ANYTHING HELPS! I’ve come too far to stop here! Thank you everyone! Plz RT!



Please support my GoFundMe campaign: https://t.co/Grcurw78tS @gofundme — MissJ-Nichol (@jhanenichol_) July 2, 2018

While she was able to bring in some donations over the course of a couple days, Lowsoo would get some real relief Monday when the Jacksonville Jaguar's running back answered her call for help on Twitter.

Looka my dawg dm me yo number I’ll pay the rest for you ........ https://t.co/gy0u0iCs9A — 7? Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 3, 2018

Fournette wasn't the only tiger to chip in either. Derrius Guice, who just wrapped up his own fundraiser for the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, donated some cash too, according to the list of contributors on the GoFundMe page.

Fournette was drafted by the Jaguars just over a year ago and immediately took over as the teams go-to running back. He and his team came just shy of the Super Bowl in his rookie season, losing to the New England Patriots in AFC Championship game.