NFL retirees urged to sign up for settlement

PHILADELPHIA - A federal judge in Philadelphia is urging NFL retirees to register for a concussion settlement that could cost the league $1 billion over 65 years.



About 22,000 retirees are encouraged to get baseline neurological testing. The league expects more than 6,000 of them to eventually be diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer's disease.



The settlement offers them treatment and possibly damage awards. The awards can reach several million dollars for younger men with the most severe neurological damage. The average award is expected to be about $190,000 for those suffering from Alzheimer's disease or moderate dementia. The awards do not cover depression or mood disorders.



Participants must register for the settlement by Aug. 7. The settlement approved by Senor U.S. District Judge Anita Brody resolves thousands of lawsuits that accused the NFL of hiding what it knew about concussion risks.