NFL player from Baton Rouge buys out Burlington Coat Factory layaways

BATON ROUGE - More than 30 families were surprised with a gift at Burlington Coat Factory in Baton Rouge on Monday: all of their layaways were paid off.

The generous donor is Southern Lab graduate Ron Leary. Leary is now a guard for the Denver Broncos.

“I just want to use this platform and be able to help someone less fortunate in my hometown,” said Leary.

Leary has his own foundation Ronald Leary Reach, he’s also partnering with the non-profit Pay Away the Layaway to make this happen.

“If I can come help parents put smiles on their kid's faces, then that's what it's all about,” said Leary.

Living in Denver, it was Leary’s mom, Iris, who delivered the news to the families.

"I know you guys were invited here concerning layaways, well we have a surprise here," Iris Leary told the crowd. "Everybody who was called their layaways are already paid."

“I had no clue this was going to happen, but it’s a very pleasant surprise,” said Jessica Scarbrough. Scarbrough was waiting to pay off two car seats.

Another lucky recipient, Marrissa Nelson, put some clothes for her 4-month-old son on layaway.

“I am so grateful,” she said. “[My son] has no clue, I just know he’s happy.”

That happiness, the Leary's said, is a gift in itself.

“We all got blessed by being here and seeing everyone happy,” said Iris Leary.