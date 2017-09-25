NFL: No punishment for players skipping the national anthem

A spokesperson for the NFL says players will not be disciplined after several teams chose to skip the national anthem over the weekend.

According to a report from WWL, NFL spokesperson Joe Lockhart said Monday that players would not be punished for violating league rules requiring them to stand on the sideline during the national anthem.

The Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans stayed in the locker room during the national anthem in protest, while most of the Pittsburgh Steelers players also opted not to take the field. All but one Steelers player, Andrew Villanueva, stayed in the locker room.

When asked if there could be discipline in the future, Lockhart said the league will continue to have a dialogue with the players.

“The real effort here is to make progress in the community on issues of inequality, and to not get distracted by political attacks or things that don't help us make progress,” Lockhart said.

At least one player from every team engaged in a national anthem protest during Sunday's NFL games.