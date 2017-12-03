NFC South showdown: Saints 28, Panthers 14 in 4th quarter

UPDATE: Saints lead 28-14 in 4th quarter.

New Orleans, LA - The Saints back in the Superdome for a battle for first place in the NFC South against Cam Newton and the Panthers.

Alvin Kamara put the Saints on the board on their opening drive with a 2-yard touchdown run on 4th and goal to give New Orleans a 7-0 lead over Carolina.

The Panthers respond right back with a rushing score of their own by Jonathan Stewart to make it a 7-7 ballgame with 5:09 to go in the 1st quarter.

The Saints ground game showing why they are one of the best in the NFL with Mark Ingram marching down the field on a 72-yard run to set up a short TD run for himself to give the Saints a 14-7 2nd quarter lead.

After a Carolina botched punt, the Saints took over deep in Panthers' territory where Brees' soon found Michael Thomas for a 10-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-7 Saints with 6 minutes to go until the break.

Saints took a 21-14 lead into the locker room but made that a 14-point lead fast with Kamara's second touchdown on the day.