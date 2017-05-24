76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Nextdoor partners with FEMA for targeted emergency updates

May 24, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – Nextdoor, the neighborhood social network, announced a national partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency in efforts to give emergency updates to users easily. 

FEMA will use Nextdoor to help local neighborhoods prepare for, protest against, respond to, recover from and mitigate all hazards, according to the company. The partnership will allow for FEMA to deliver local, targeted emergency disaster messages and information to Nextdoor network users during and after natural disasters.

FEMA will utilize Nextdoor as a key tool to disseminate relevant, local information on the platform where neighbors can discuss emergency and disaster preparedness along with information of recovery efforts.

To read more about Nextdoor click here.

