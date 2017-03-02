Next up in the Senate: Ben Carson, slated for HUD vote

WASHINGTON - The next Trump administration Cabinet nominee up for a vote in the Senate is celebrated neurosurgeon Ben Carson.



A vote is scheduled Thursday on President Donald Trump's choice to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and approval is expected.



Carson has no government or housing policy experience, and Democrats were critical early on about his credentials. Despite that, he won unanimous support in a Senate committee vote in January.



Carson has been praised by Republicans for his inspiring life story, growing up poor, defying odds and becoming a renowned surgeon. Democrats have welcomed Carson's promises to address homelessness, lead hazards in housing and other issues.



The department has more than 8,000 employees and a budget of about $47 billion.