Next New Orleans FBI head coming from Intelligence section

NEW ORLEANS- An official in the FBI's directorate of intelligence will be the next head of the FBI's New Orleans office.

A news release Wednesday said Eric Rommal has been a deputy assistant director in the intelligence directorate since 2016.

He will report to New Orleans in November, when Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Sallet takes over the Chicago field office. Sallet has been in New Orleans since 2015.

Rommal joined the FBI in 1997 in the Savannah resident agency of the Atlanta Division.

The FBI says that throughout his career Rommal has held leadership positions in the counterterrorism division and the directorate of intelligence at headquarters, and the Washington field office.