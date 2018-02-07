45°
Next Gerber baby will be a boy with Down syndrome

5 hours 8 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, February 07 2018 Feb 7, 2018 February 07, 2018 1:40 PM February 07, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Gerber
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - One-year-old Lucas Warren's contagious smile won over executives at Gerber baby food who have made him their "spokesbaby" this year.
  
Lucas is Gerber's first spokesbaby with Down syndrome in the company's 91-year history.
  
His photo was chosen out of more than 140,000 submissions. He will receive $50,000, and the Dalton, Georgia, boy's image will be featured in the company's social media posts.
  
Lucas' mom, Cortney Warren, says she hopes this will bring help increase the acceptance of special needs kids.

