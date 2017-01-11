Next drawdown for False River undetermined

NEW ROADS- Sunday the gates will close on the south end of False River concluding a several month drainage project aimed at revitalizing the oxbow lake. It's the second "drawdown" in several years, officials say it's necessary while residents argue it's destroying their property.

"'I'm 100% in favor for what you're doing except the drawdown," said a frustrated resident Wednesday.

The drawdowns are part of a much larger rehab project designed to improve water quality at the tourist destination. During the process a few feet of water is drained out of the lake which helps solidify loose silt at the bottom.

However, the drop in water removes the pressure holding up seawalls on peoples' property. Deficient bulkheads crumble during drainage leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage.

Louisiana's Wildlife and Fisheries Department will analyze the most recent drawdown and then will determine if they will do it again. Residents may get an answer on a future drawdown as soon as March.