Next cold front brings rain, storms Tuesday morning

Some more quick changes will come to the local weather early this week. Several days will feature rain chances.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: After morning fog, mainly cloudy skies and spotty showers will be carried in the forecast through Monday. Some brief breaks of sun are possible and this will help those highs climb into the mid 70s. Overnight readings will be in the low 60s as a cold front rolls into the region. Expect rain and few thunderstorms to break out after midnight. At this time, the threat for severe weather is rather though, but some gusty wind and downpours are possible.

Up Next: Morning rain and thunderstorms will continue through about 10am. The early commute could certainly be hampered by some of this action. Fortunately, clouds will clear quickly leading to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Behind the front, cooler temperatures will be moving in from the northwest, only allowing highs to reach into the mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday morning will be a chilly one, with lows dropping into the upper 30s. Showers will return on Thursday and linger into Friday.

THE EXPLANATION:

A shortwave trough and associated surface storm system will move across the Midwest Monday afternoon. The attendant cold front will swing through the Gulf Coast on Tuesday morning. Ahead of this weather maker, onshore flow and deep moisture have returned to the area. In this, spotty showers have developed as well as locally dense fog. Expect both to ease as solar insolation kicks into gear and a few breaks of sunshine will be possible this afternoon as highs head for the mid 70s. More widespread action will come after midnight with the cold front. Ingredients just do not look favorable for much in the way of severe weather and the Storm Prediction Center has dropped all of the local area form any outlook. Some shear could result in a strong storm with gusty wind but this is a limited chance. A healthy soak may come too with a half inch to an inch falling before rain ends during the mid-morning hours. Behind this system, skies will clear from west to east as a surface high builds into the region. Clear skies and northwest winds overnight will result in low temperatures bottoming out in the 30s on Wednesday morning. With the surface on top of Louisiana, a good deal of sun is anticipated for Wednesday. The cool, quiet spell will not last long as the next upper level trough will move out of the Mountain West and into the Midwest on Thursday. Once again, the bulk of action with this event will stay north of the local area. However, briefly milder air, increased cloud cover and some showers are in store for the Thursday to Friday time period. The next weekend is looking dry with slightly cooler than average temperatures.

