89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Newspaper: Officer racks up $8,000 in overtime in 4 months

7 hours 9 minutes 27 seconds ago Sunday, May 20 2018 May 20, 2018 May 20, 2018 11:21 AM May 20, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: The Commercial Dispatch
COLUMBUS, Miss. - A Mississippi newspaper finds that a police investigator has been paid for 338 hours of overtime this year, including some as the mayor's driver.
  
The Commercial Dispatch reports that a public records request discloses that Investigator Reginald Adams was paid almost $8,000 for overtime between Jan. 1 and May 1. That's in addition to Adams's regular pay of more than $13,000.
  
The newspaper's review shows the time included a February trip in which he drove Columbus Mayor Robert Smith and a city planner to a Federal Home Loan Bank conference in New Orleans.
  
Receipts show the city paid $183.57 for Adams to stay in a hotel room and that he, Smith and the planner partook of a steakhouse meal that cost the three of them more than $250 combined.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days