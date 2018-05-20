Newspaper: Officer racks up $8,000 in overtime in 4 months

Image: The Commercial Dispatch

COLUMBUS, Miss. - A Mississippi newspaper finds that a police investigator has been paid for 338 hours of overtime this year, including some as the mayor's driver.

The Commercial Dispatch reports that a public records request discloses that Investigator Reginald Adams was paid almost $8,000 for overtime between Jan. 1 and May 1. That's in addition to Adams's regular pay of more than $13,000.

The newspaper's review shows the time included a February trip in which he drove Columbus Mayor Robert Smith and a city planner to a Federal Home Loan Bank conference in New Orleans.

Receipts show the city paid $183.57 for Adams to stay in a hotel room and that he, Smith and the planner partook of a steakhouse meal that cost the three of them more than $250 combined.