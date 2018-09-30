Newly born baby breaks rivalry between married LSU and Ole Miss Fans

BATON ROUGE- Newborn baby to break long-standing rivalry between a married Ole Miss and LSU fan.

Kara and Cory Denstal's family has always been divided with Kara being an LSU fan and Corey a Ole Miss fan.

Kara is Alum from LSU while Cory's family is faithful season ticket holders also with a condo in Oxford.

The two took their pregnancy as an opportunity to bring their long rivalry to an end announcing it most fittingly, "Our family’s tiebreaker is on the way."

Coincidentally, Ivy's due date grew closer and closer to the big game between Ole Miss and LSU. Kara went into labor Friday night around 9:45 p.m. joking that her baby would be delivered at kick off.

Well, their new born Ivy heard and responded Kara began to push at kick off. The nurses kept the TV on in the delivery room, everyone including the staff cheered when LSU scored.

Ivy Denstal made her appearance at 10 p.m. which was halftime, but Cory still had fingers crossed that their daughter would be an Ole Miss fan.

Cory said Ivy was going to be his “rally baby” meaning that once she was born, Ole Miss would make a come back.

From the looks of the 45-16 final score, Kara settled that Ivy supports Purple and Gold.

"I like to think this all means that Ivy IS our tiebreaker — for LSU. Geaux Tigers," said Kara.