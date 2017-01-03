73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Newest Louisiana Supreme Court member takes oath of office

1 hour 10 minutes 30 seconds ago January 03, 2017 Jan 3, 2017 Tuesday, January 03 2017 January 03, 2017 2:52 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

OPELOUSAS - Louisiana has a new member of the state Supreme Court.

Republican Jimmy Genovese, formerly an appeals court judge, was sworn in Tuesday to the seven-member high court at a ceremony in his hometown of Opelousas. He'll represent Louisiana's 3rd District, covering the Lafayette and Lake Charles areas.

The new associate justice defeated Marilyn Castle, a Republican state district court judge in Lafayette who was favored by business groups, in the November election to take the seat for a 10-year term. Genovese received 51 percent of the vote.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Johnson were among the speakers at Tuesday's ceremony.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days