Newest Louisiana Supreme Court member takes oath of office

OPELOUSAS - Louisiana has a new member of the state Supreme Court.



Republican Jimmy Genovese, formerly an appeals court judge, was sworn in Tuesday to the seven-member high court at a ceremony in his hometown of Opelousas. He'll represent Louisiana's 3rd District, covering the Lafayette and Lake Charles areas.



The new associate justice defeated Marilyn Castle, a Republican state district court judge in Lafayette who was favored by business groups, in the November election to take the seat for a 10-year term. Genovese received 51 percent of the vote.



Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Johnson were among the speakers at Tuesday's ceremony.