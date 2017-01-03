73°
Newest Louisiana Supreme Court member takes oath of office
OPELOUSAS - Louisiana has a new member of the state Supreme Court.
Republican Jimmy Genovese, formerly an appeals court judge, was sworn in Tuesday to the seven-member high court at a ceremony in his hometown of Opelousas. He'll represent Louisiana's 3rd District, covering the Lafayette and Lake Charles areas.
The new associate justice defeated Marilyn Castle, a Republican state district court judge in Lafayette who was favored by business groups, in the November election to take the seat for a 10-year term. Genovese received 51 percent of the vote.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Johnson were among the speakers at Tuesday's ceremony.
