Newcomers drive LSU Basketball to season opening win

Tuesday, November 06 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger basketball team looked different and played different in their season opener on Tuesday night against Southeastern Louisiana in the Maravich Center.

Five different newcomers to the team scored in double figures to lead the Tigers to a 94-63 victory to start the season.

Freshman forward Naz Reid led the way with 17 points on 6 of 13 shooting including a perfect 4 for 4 outing from the free throw line.

Marlon Taylor, a junior college transfer from Panola College was five of 8 from the floor for 15 points, other Tigers in double-figure scoring were freshmen Emmitt Williams, Darius Days and Ja'vonte Smart with 12, 11 and 10 respectively.

Junior guard Skylar Mays was the lone returning player with double digits, as he posted 11 points.

LSU will host UNC-Greensboro on Friday night at the Maravich Center.  

