Newborn found inside toilet at Ohio Burger King

2 hours 5 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 August 10, 2018 5:39 PM August 10, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) - Police say a newborn found inside a toilet at an Ohio Burger King is expected to survive.
  
The Chillicothe Gazette reports authorities found the baby boy while responding to a report about a 26-year-old man passed out in a vehicle at a Burger King in the southern Ohio city of Chillicothe (chihl-ih-KAHTH'-ee) last week.
  
The caller said a woman who was with the man had gone into the restaurant's bathroom. Police say they found the 26-year-old woman sitting on the toilet with a baggie of suspected heroin on the floor beside her.
  
A medic who responded to the call looked inside the toilet and found the baby. The woman told investigators she thought she'd miscarried.
  
The baby was taken to a hospital.
  
Both the man and woman face criminal charges.

