Newborn found in hospital parking lot, search on for mother

Photo: Google Earth

LAKE CHARLES (AP) - A full-term newborn girl found in the grass outside a Louisiana hospital is doing well but police are searching for her mother.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says a woman told deputies she heard crying as she got into her car Tuesday night outside Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. She found the naked baby about 50 yards from the hospital's front door.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso said in a news release Wednesday that once found, the mother will face child abandonment charges.

He says she could legally have gone inside and given her daughter to a hospital employee without any questions asked. Louisiana's Safe Haven Law lets a parent turn a baby up to 60 days old over to a worker at a hospital, fire station or law enforcement agency.