New York says Exxon misled investors about climate risks

NEW YORK (AP) - New York's attorney general says Exxon Mobil misled investors about the risks that climate change poses to its operations.

Attorney General Barbara Underwood said Wednesday that Exxon courted investors such as the state's public pension funds with inaccurate information.

New York's lawsuit comes less than three months after the federal Securities and Exchange Commission dropped an investigation into the Texas energy giant along the same lines.

Exxon Mobil did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.