New York police officer saves wedding day after car crash

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (AP) - A New York couple whose Jeep crashed on the way to their wedding got lucky when a police officer responding to the accident gave them a ride to the ceremony.
 
And he did more, serving as a witness Saturday at the town hall in Lake Grove on Long Island.
 
Police say the accident was a result of another vehicle making a sudden U-turn on Montauk Highway in Shirley. There were no injuries.
 
The couple, Joseph DeMichele (deeh-meeh-CHEL') and Feliece Terwilliger (feh-LEEHS' ter-WILL'-ihger), brought along their children, a 10-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.
 
They arrived in a police car driven by Officer Cody Matthews, who signed the marriage certificate.

