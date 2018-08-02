New York man accused of threatening La. congressman in voicemail

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Authorities have arrested a man for allegedly threatening two U.S. Congressmen over voicemail.

Carlos Bayon, 63, was arrested and charged with interstate communication of a threat, according to WKBW. Authorities say, the Louisiana office of a United States Congressman received a threatening message on June 30.

The voicemail reportedly said:

Hey listen, this message is for you and the people that sent you there. You are taking ours, we are taking yours. Anytime, anywhere. We know where they are. We are not going to feed them sandwiches, we are going to feed them lead. Make no mistake you will pay. Ojo por ojo, diente por diente (Spanish for "an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth). That is our law and we are the majority. Have a good day."

That same day the Washington State office of another congressman received a similar message.

The news outlet reports that both calls were traced back to Bayon. If convicted Bayon could face a maximum penalty of five years in jail, a $250,000 fine, or both.