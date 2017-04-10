74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New York lawmakers approve free middle class college tuition

1 hour 5 minutes 19 seconds ago April 10, 2017 Apr 10, 2017 Monday, April 10 2017 April 10, 2017 9:37 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ALBANY - New York is set to make tuition at public colleges and universities free for middle-class students.

The tuition initiative is part of a new state budget approved Sunday by the state Senate, a day after the Assembly approved it.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed the tuition plan, which will cost an estimated $163 million.

In-state students whose families earn $125,000 or less will be eligible. Cuomo says the idea is to provide new economic opportunities for New Yorkers by making college more affordable.

The budget was due by April 1, but passage was delayed by difficulties in negotiations.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days